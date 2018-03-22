

CTV Montreal





The disappearance of Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou, the 10-year-old boy missing since March 12, was a tragic accident, according to Montreal police.

SPVM spokesperson Ian Lafreniere said police are convinced Kouakou died on the day of his disappearance by falling into the Riviere des Prairies.

Lafreniere told The Gazette a witness told police she saw Kouakou near the river that morning and also cited camera footage putting him near the water in Bateliers Park. While the footage showed Kouakou entering the park, there was no sign of him leaving.

While police and volunteers have canvassed in the Cartierville area since Kouakou’s disappearance, police have also focused much of the search on the river. They initially deployed boats equipped with sonar and later divers spent two days searching for any sign of the boy.

Lafreniere said police would keep searching and thanked the public for their help in the investigation. More than 700 tips were submitted to police regarding the Kouakou case.

An Amber Alert was issued for Kouakou shortly after he was reported missing but was later retracted, as police said there was no evidence of any abduction. As the search dragged on, Kouakou’s family said they were convinced the boy had been kidnapped.

More than $100,000 was raised for a reward leading to Kouakou being found.