The Know Your Child workshop is designed for parents who are looking for a happier, more joyful relationship with their children. . KYC does a root cause analysis of children’s behavioural patterns and equips the parents with the knowledge to help children blossom to their full potential, to understand children better, and to significantly improve the quality of family life. This is vital to preserving the beauty of the relationship as the child grows up into teenage and adulthood years.

Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information

Art of Living Foundation, presented by Anna Chigogidze (514) 554-6797, anna.chigo@artofliving.ca

Anna Chigogidze

Art of Living Foundation

Happiness & Parenting Coach