Knitters have been regularly gathering at a small yarn store in Pointe-Claire for a special cause.

Since the fall they’ve knit 150 little dolls, known as Izzy Dolls, at Les Lainages du Petit Mouton.

“I like the idea of knitters coming together to do something,” said shop owner Robyn Grauer, who brought the initiative to Pointe-Claire. “It’s nice to make something to give”

Izzy dolls are named after the late Master Corporal Mark Isfeld who was killed serving in Croatia in 1994.

His mother Carol created Izzy Dolls so her son would have something to give the children he met while serving as a peacekeeper.

Today Izzy Dolls are sent to children in developing countries around the world.

Every year Health Partners International Canada sends 1,000 humanitarian medical kits to 100 developing countries. It uses 12 Izzy Dolls to line each of the kits, instead of traditional cushioning such as Styrofoam.

Mona Wizenberg is one of the people who has been knitting the dolls in Pointe-Claire and she hopes her creations will bring happiness to others.

“It just feels good to know I could do my little part,” she said. “I’m not a millionaire. I wish I could donate money and make changes in the world but I can’t so this way at least I know I can.”

The dolls may be small, but each one has a big personality.

Every doll that’s knit reflects that person’s personality, and some of them are kind of crazy looking,” knitter Catherine Roy chuckles. “The imagination of these women is amazing to see.”

The shop will be donating the dolls in January, but will continue to collect hand-knit Izzy dolls throughout the year.