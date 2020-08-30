MONTREAL -- A kitesurfing accident in Iles-de-la-Madeleine left a man in his 60s dead on Sunday.

The Surete du Quebec said police were called to the scene at the Havre-Aux-Basques lagoon at 6 p.m. with reports of a boater in distress.

The victim had fallen into the water from his kite-driven windsurf board. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police said he kitesurfing with a member of his family at the time of the accident.