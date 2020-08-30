Advertisement
Kitesurfing accident leaves man dead in Iles-de-la-Madeleine
Published Sunday, August 30, 2020 10:23PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A kitesurfing accident in Iles-de-la-Madeleine left a man in his 60s dead on Sunday.
The Surete du Quebec said police were called to the scene at the Havre-Aux-Basques lagoon at 6 p.m. with reports of a boater in distress.
The victim had fallen into the water from his kite-driven windsurf board. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.
Police said he kitesurfing with a member of his family at the time of the accident.