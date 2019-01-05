

CTV Montreal





A popular Portuguese restaurant was evacuated Friday evening after a fire broke out in the kitchen around 9 p.m.

Five fire trucks arrived at Ma Poule Mouillee, on Rachel St., near Boyer, in the Plateau.

They were able to control the blaze, and no one was injured.

Firefighters do not suspect the fire to be a result of arson.

It did, however, cause upwards of $100,000 of damage to the space.