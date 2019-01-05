Featured Video
Kitchen fire causes $100,000 of damage at Portuguese chicken restaurant in Plateau
Five fire trucks arrived at Ma Poule Mouillee, on Rachel St., near Boyer, in the Plateau around 9 p.m. The restaurant was open at the time of the fire and had to be evacuated. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, January 5, 2019 9:40AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 5, 2019 12:08PM EST
A popular Portuguese restaurant was evacuated Friday evening after a fire broke out in the kitchen around 9 p.m.
Five fire trucks arrived at Ma Poule Mouillee, on Rachel St., near Boyer, in the Plateau.
They were able to control the blaze, and no one was injured.
Firefighters do not suspect the fire to be a result of arson.
It did, however, cause upwards of $100,000 of damage to the space.
