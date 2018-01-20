Kingsbury's streak of 13 straight moguls wins ends; finishes second to Horishima
Kingsbury, 25, appeared to stumble briefly after the first of his two jumps. His 93.27 points was just short of Horishima's 93.88. (CTV Montreal) (V
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 20, 2018 4:31PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 20, 2018 4:53PM EST
MONT-TREMBLANT - Mikael Kingsbury's winning streak is over.
The Deux-Montagnes freestyle moguls skier finished second to Japan's Ikuma Horishima at a World Cup meet on Saturday at Mont-Tremblant.
That ended Kingsbury's streak at 13 consecutive World Cup wins dating to Jan. 28, 2017.
The 25-year-old appeared to stumble briefly after the first of his two jumps. His 93.27 points was just short of Horishima's 93.88.
In women's moguls, Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal posted her first victory of the season. Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C. finished second.
