

The Canadian Press





MONT-TREMBLANT - Mikael Kingsbury's winning streak is over.

The Deux-Montagnes freestyle moguls skier finished second to Japan's Ikuma Horishima at a World Cup meet on Saturday at Mont-Tremblant.

That ended Kingsbury's streak at 13 consecutive World Cup wins dating to Jan. 28, 2017.

The 25-year-old appeared to stumble briefly after the first of his two jumps. His 93.27 points was just short of Horishima's 93.88.

In women's moguls, Olympic champion Justine Dufour-Lapointe of Montreal posted her first victory of the season. Andi Naude of Penticton, B.C. finished second.