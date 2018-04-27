

CTV Montreal





The Wilfrid Laurier School Board is scrambling to protect two of its students in Kindergarten.

The children, aged 5 and 6, were allegedly forced to perform sex acts on each other by a nine-year-old boy on their school bus Monday afternoon in a suburb just outside Montreal.

CTV has chosen not to name the school, the suburb and the people involved to protect the children.

The victim’s father said the nine-year-old forced his daughter and another boy to take their pants off and kiss each other's genitals while other children were watching and laughing.

The bus driver was apparently unaware of what was occurring.

The victims and other witnesses immediately told adults about the incident when they got off the bus.

The nine-year-old boy is too young to be arrested or charged with a crime, so the school board was left to deal with the matter.

The boy was immediately suspended from school, but the father of one victim thinks the alleged perpetrator should be expelled.

On Friday afternoon, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board chairperson Jennifer Maccarone told CTV that social services have been notified, and that a team of psychologists and experts were also called in.

“When it's a case like this, it’s very important to us that we not only protect the victims, but that we do protect the perpetrators, and again remind ourselves that we're talking about children. Nine years old is not the age of reason and so we need to work to make sure everybody involved has been apprised of the severity of the situation, that retribution programs are put in place and that the kids really understand what's happening,” said Maccarone.

The father of the youngest victim is now considering taking his daughter out of the school, saying he was concerned that older children on the bus have in the past intimidated and bullied the younger ones.

And even if the perpetrator is forbidden from riding the school bus, he will still find himself in the same school as the victims.

The girl hasn't returned to class since.

The girl's father is very upset and thinks the law should allow for the alleged perpetrator to be charged and prosecuted.

Under the law, however, only children 12 and older can be charged in the youth criminal justice system.