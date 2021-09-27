The second part of a consultation on screens and youth health will finally be held Monday in Quebec City.

This second part is finally taking place, 18 months later than planned. It was supposed to take place in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic turned the government's plans upside down.

In February 2020, researchers gathered in a forum, at the invitation of junior health minister Lionel Carmant, to sound the alarm on the many dangers associated with the overuse of screens among young people.

The list of detrimental effects they identified is long: screens affect vision, sleep, weight and language skills. They also increase the risk of developing addiction, anxiety and low self-esteem.



More to come.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 27, 2021.

