It’s a façade that cost $50,000 and took three months to build – now, the city wants it gone.

Khyber Pass opened its doors almost 22 years ago, and nine years ago owner Faruk Ramisch put up its distinctive wood façade to promote the restaurant's Afghan style and cuisine.

“The wood is dancing, you know? When you see the wood at night, with the lights and everything, people come here to take photos,” Ramisch said.

The façade was built in 2009 without a permit. Since then, Ramisch applied for a new one, but was rejected.

According to the borough, it doesn’t conform to the traditional look of the street or the surrounding buildings.

Although tourists and passersby argue that the unique storefront is part of Khyber Pass’ charm, the city isn’t budging.

“The architectural rules to protect the heritage and streetscapes apply to all neighbourhood business owners and residents without exception,” a City of Montreal spokesperson said in a statement.

On Facebook, a post about the restaurant’s conflict was shared over two thousands times, with the vast majority of people wanting the façade to stay.

One user even started a petition to try and save it.

But Ramisch said after almost a decade of fighting with the city, he agreed – on paper – to take the wood panelling down.

“Let them do it themselves,” he said. “Because if you create something beautiful, you don’t destroy it by yourself – you don’t want to destroy it. Let someone else do it for you – it’s less painful.”