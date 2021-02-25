MONTREAL -- Former Montreal Symphony Orchestra (OSM) Kent Nagano is coming back for three special concerts.

The OSM music director for 16 years will be named conductor emeritus Thursday.

As a commemoration, the OSM will broadcast three streamed concerts with Nagano at the helm in March and April.

"To highlight Maestro Nagano’s accomplishments, each of these concerts will reflect a part of his legacy to the Orchestra," reads an OSM news release noting that Beethoven, Mozart and Stravinsky works will feature in addition to the Grand Orgue Pierre-Beique, which Nagano inaugurated in 2014.