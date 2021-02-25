Advertisement
Kent Nagano named conductor emeritus, will feature in three online concerts
Japan's Kent Nagano conducts the Bayerische Staatsorchester from Munich, Germany, during a concert attended by Pope Benedict XVI in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2011. (AP / Pier Paolo Cito)
MONTREAL -- Former Montreal Symphony Orchestra (OSM) Kent Nagano is coming back for three special concerts.
The OSM music director for 16 years will be named conductor emeritus Thursday.
As a commemoration, the OSM will broadcast three streamed concerts with Nagano at the helm in March and April.
"To highlight Maestro Nagano’s accomplishments, each of these concerts will reflect a part of his legacy to the Orchestra," reads an OSM news release noting that Beethoven, Mozart and Stravinsky works will feature in addition to the Grand Orgue Pierre-Beique, which Nagano inaugurated in 2014.