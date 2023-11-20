'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup

Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game -- seemingly a dig about a team that wasn't supposed to make it to the final.

In a post-victory interview with RDS, defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy yelled, "They never believed in us, never," referring to the team's unlikely road to victory.

"You look everywhere, and it's all written in English," he continued, looking out into Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont.

Dequoy also claims the television guide had incorrectly stated the final would be played between Toronto and Winnipeg.

"But you know what? Keep your English," he cried. "We're going to bring the Cup to Montreal; we're going to bring it to Quebec."

Sunday, the Montreal Alouettes beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 in what many are calling a "Cinderella story" -- the team entered the game an eight-point underdog.

It's the Alouettes' first CFL title since 2010, following an uncertain off-season that saw the franchise taken over by the league in February before being bought by Quebec businessman and former politician Pierre Karl Péladeau.

Contrarily, this is the Blue Bombers' fourth straight year in the final.

The Montreal Alouettes now have eight Grey Cups.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.