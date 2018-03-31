

The Canadian Press





During the long Easter weekend, the purchase of chicks, ducklings and rabbits is discouraged by Quebec's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ).

The MAPAQ reminds the public that purchasing these animals as family pets is a decision that must be carefully considered.

The ministry notes that these small animals grow apidly, and their owners suddenly realize that they can no longer care for them or keep them at home.

They are often abandoned or entrusted to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

MAPAQ urges prospective pet owners to think about their ability to meet the animal's essential needs throughout their life, such as swimming for ducks, as well as maintenance costs, such as veterinary care and buying food.

The SPCA takes in approximately 250 abandoned rabbits each year.