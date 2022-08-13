Kayaking for a cause: Quebecers hit the waterways to raise money for music program
A grand sea kayaking trip is taking place this weekend on the St. Lawrence River between Montreal and Quebec City.
The eighth Desgagnés Kayak Challenge is bringing together 180 participants with a goal of raising $350,000 for Young Musicians of the World.
The organization's mission is to provide free music lessons to nearly 1,500 youth from at-risk backgrounds.
The kayakers left Friday from Montreal for their first stop in Sorel-Tracy. Next, they'll stop in Trois-Rivières before arriving in Quebec City on the fourth day of their journey.
"This is the largest sea kayak tour in the world," said the event's founder, Mathieu Fortier. "This year, we stand out as much for the number of participants as for the distance covered."
Participants can either do full days of kayaking, averaging 65 km, or half days, about 32 km.
"Of the 180 participants, I would say there are 120 who are not sea kayakers at all, but who are lovers of the outdoors and physical activity," Fortier explained. "The beauty of the event is to democratize the St. Lawrence River during these four days and invite Quebecers to go and meet this jewel of our natural heritage."
The kayakers set off for about four hours each morning on the river before a well-deserved lunch break. They paddle a similar distance again in the afternoon. Breaks are organized in Verchères on Friday, Louiseville on Saturday, Batiscan on Sunday and Neuville on Monday.
Each participant must raise a minimum of $2,000 fo Young Musicians of the World.
"Our objective, through our music-social approach, is not necessarily to train virtuosos, but so young people can develop a sense of competence, their sense of belonging and their sense of autonomy, which are the pillars of motivation," said Fortier.
Ultimately, the goal is to get young people to project themselves into the future, he said.
Participating schools are located in Montreal, Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Laval and Val-d'Or.
"We have students who come from families where no one has ever gone to college or university," he added.
Fortier said opening up the world of possibilities for these children requires personalized support from music teachers trained in this social approach.
At least a dozen young people who started with Young Musicians of the World went on to have careers as musicians.
JOINED BY LOUIS-JEAN CORMIER
The spokesperson for the Desgagnés Kayak Challenge is singer-songwriter Louis-Jean Cormier.
"We had the chance to meet Louis-Jean when he was contemplating the idea of setting up a foundation to help young people practice music," Fortier recalled.
Cormier ultimately decided to get involved with an organization whose vision matched his own.
Now, he's paddling for the second year in a row.
After a performance in Shawinigan on Friday night, he joined the kayakers in Sorel-Tracy on Saturday morning to paddle with Krista Simoneau, his former partner and manager.
"Last year, it was my first challenge and I was an amateur, so it was hard for me. But this year, we took courses and we're already a little more experienced," said Cormier on Saturday morning in a video shared to social media.
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Aug. 13, 2022.
