Karl Tremblay, singer of Cowboys Fringants, has died

Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay has died at the age of 47.

The singer/songwriter had been battling prostate cancer for several years. He revealed in July 2022 that he had been diagnosed with the disease, for which he was being monitored by specialists.

The band announced Tremblay's death on Instagram with "indescribable sadness."

"He was an exemplary warrior in the face of illness and a role model for us all. We would like to thank everyone who has shown us their love over the last few years. We have been buoyed by your support," says the message signed "Marie-Annick, Jean-François and Jérôme."

On Feb. 18, 2023, his partner and Cowboys Fringants bandmate Marie-Annick Lépine announced on Facebook that the chemotherapy was no longer working and that Karl would begin "another course of treatment after the March break."

He nevertheless continued to accompany the Cowboys Fringants on stage, despite the chemotherapy treatments.

However, the band had to make the decision to cancel some dates in the summer of 2023 before postponing all shows scheduled for the autumn.

"I've decided to listen to you and to myself. To take a break," he said in a video shared on his Instagram account at the end of September.

"We're not dead yet, we're not dead, we're working on it," he added with a smile.

In July, the band gave a historic performance at the Festival d'été de Québec, playing to a crowd of 90,000 fans on the Plains of Abraham.

After a year full of setbacks, the band was crowned band of the year at the ADISQ gala, where Tremblay was not present.

"Thank you to the Quebec public for making us the band of the year in 2023, 20 years apart," he said in a video the following day. "Hope to see you soon, folks!"