KANESATAKE -- Residents of the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) nation of Kanesatake west of Montreal held a pow wow Saturday to support Indigenous communities across Canada amid ongoing land disputes.

Kanesatake itself is in the midst of a dispute with neighboring town Oka, where tensions reached their highest during the 1990 Oka Crisis, and territorial claims remain unresolved.

“We’re taking it back and we’re not leaving,” said Kanesatake Council Chief Victor Bonspiel.

KAHNAWAKE CALLS FOR NEGOTIATIONS AS 'EQUAL PARTNERS'

Meanwhile, Kanesatake’s sister community south of Montreal, Kahnawake, is the site of an encampment along its border with Chateauguay.

Community members gathered in recent days to protest a proposed housing development which they say encroaches on their territory.

Chateauguay has re-zoned a parcel of land to accommodate 290 homes in an area it says is within the city limits.

But, Kahnawake says the parcel of land falls within the boundaries outlined in the Seignuery of Sault St. Louis – an area of land given to the community by the French crown in 1680.

“This tract of wooded area is probably the last buffer we have between us and the municipality,” said camp spokesperson Karihwakatste Deer.

Days ago, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake renewed calls for their land claim to be respected and voiced its support for the demonstrators.

“We have always insisted on face-to-face dialogue to resolve our issues,” wrote the council in a recent news release, “and our relationship works best when we act in a truthful and respectful manner as equal partners.”

“This has not been the case from Canada in recent years.”