MONTREAL -- Incumbent Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon is looking to surpase a decade in office Saturday as the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community 45 minutes north of Montreal holds elections.

Council Chief Victor Bonspille is challenging Simon for the grand chief position in an election that was delayed by over a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simon was first elected grand chief in 2011.

Fourteen candidates are also running for six council chief positions.

Kanesatake has made news in recent months after a series of criminal incidents have raised calls for the creation of a local police force.

A clandestine party in June in defiance of the community's health measures that drew hundreds of partiers and killing at a local cannabis dispensary also drew attention to the large number of unsanctioned cannabis dispensaries on the territory.

Results should be announced Saturday evening.