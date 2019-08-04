Featured Video
Kamara pots hat trick as Rapids beat Impact 6-3
Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio (7) scores a goal against Montreal Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush, second from right, as Impact defender Zakaria Diallo (5) and Rapids forward Kei Kamara (23) look on during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Commerce City, Colo., (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, August 4, 2019 11:30AM EDT
Kei Kamara scored the second hat trick of his career and the Colorado Rapids used a flurry of first-half goals to beat the Montreal Impact 6-3 on Saturday night.
Kamara gave Colorado (6-12-5) a 2-1 lead in the 36th minute with a penalty kick and made it 3-1 in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. Three minutes later, Diego Rubio scored to make it 4-1 before halftime.
Kamara netted his hat trick with a header to cap the scoring in the 90th minute.
Montreal (11-11-3) cut it to 4-3 with a pair of goals in the second half. Maximiliano Urruti scored in the 55th minute and Saphir Taider converted a penalty in the 76th.
But Andre Shinyashiki scored two minutes later to help the Rapids open a two-goal lead.
Kamara opened the scoring with an own goal in the 18th minute that gave Montreal the lead. Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush answered with an own goal in the 21st to tie it at 1.
The Impact have lost five of their last six.
