Kamara helps CF Montreal earn 1-1 draw with Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (18) and CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara (23) meet after an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake (18) and CF Montreal forward Kei Kamara (23) meet after an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says U.S. officials to visit

Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday in an attempt to crush the last corner of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.

Servicemen of the militia from the Donetsk People's Republic walk past damaged apartment buildings near the Illich Iron & Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, the second-largest metallurgical enterprise in Ukraine, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon