MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Kahnawake veterans honour fallen community members ahead of Rememberance Day

    With days to go until Remembrance Day, army veterans came together in Kahnawake Saturday to honour community members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

    "We've always fought on our own territory, and there was always a saying when I was in the military: 'if we don't serve, we have no voice,'" said Ray Deer, president of the Kahnawake Mohawk Legion.

    -- For a look at the event, watch the video report above by CTV's Stephane Giroux.  

