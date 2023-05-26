Kahnawake unimpressed with consultations on Quebec Indigenous language law
The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community on Montreal's South Shore has joined the growing number of groups against Quebec's proposed Indigenous languages bill, criticizing the CAQ government's "ingenuine consultation process."
The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake has been critical of François Legault's government's Bill 96 (An Act respecting French, the official and common language of Quebec) since it was tabled and is also objecting to the government's proposed Indigenous languages law.
"Quebec's tactic is to propose legislation in an attempt to mitigate negative impacts from how Bill 96 was forced into law," said MCK Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer. "History has shown that consultation is just a tool external governments use as a checkbox mechanism to say that Indigenous Peoples have been consulted and pass their legislation as planned. While Quebec has assured us that they will not pass this specific legislation if Indigenous peoples are in opposition, we remain cautious, yet hopeful that they stay true to their word."
Quebec said in April that it would consult Indigenous communities and organizations "to support First Nations and Inuit, over the long term, in their drive to ensure that their languages remain visible."
The Minister Responsible for Relations with First Nations and the Inuit Ian Lafrenière and Minister of Culture and Communications Mathieu Lacombe held a first virtual meeting on March 28.
Quebec has since held three consultation sessions (out of four total). The third was at the Hotel Bonaventure on Friday.
Kahnawake's critique of the consultation process and proposed law echoes other groups in the province.
The First Nations Education Council (FNEC) and Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) have issued statements critical of the proposed law.
"It is inconceivable for the government of Quebec to legislate unilaterally on their languages without their consent," read a statement in March from the FNEC.
The statement adds Indigenous people elect their own leaders and "have the legitimacy to adopt their own laws."
"Anything relating to their languages and cultures remains under the purview of First Nations themselves," reads the release. "As a result, the province has an obligation to work differently to demonstrate its respect toward the authority of First Nations and their laws."
Minister Lafrenière says he wants to keep the dialogue open and that he understands the communities' concerns over Quebec's plan to create a bill.
"Let's be honest; people see that as a kind of imposition but it's the opposite. As a government, we want to impose ourselves some regulations, some way of having money aside for culture and to help children that want to attend CEGEP, university," he said.
Sky-Deer met with the Quebec premier in August of last year, hoping to develop a relationship and engage on issues such as language.
MCK Council Chief Jessica Lazare said Friday that before a new law comes into place, other obstacles for her and other communities must come down.
"Our position is that if Quebec wants to make efforts to support our actions to protect and revitalize our (Indigenous) languages, they should start by removing the already existing barriers within their legislation and systems," said Lazare.
The CAQ government announced this month that Indigenous college students will be exempt from Bill 96 requirements to pass French tests optain their CEGEP diplomas.
Kahnawake's leaders want all barriers removed, saying that the original introduction of the French Charter in 1977, several challenges have been imposed on Indigenous communities.
"With Bill 96, Amendments to the French Language Charter, these barriers are only further increased," the MCK statement reads. "For decades, First Nations have expressed their disdain over Quebec's French Charter due to the impacts on Indigenous languages and education."
Montreal Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
WEEKEND TRAFFIC
WEEKEND TRAFFIC | Expect gridlock! Here's what roads will be closed in and around Montreal
-
-
-
WEATHER STATEMENT
WEATHER STATEMENT | Environment Canada issues pollution advisory as Montreal heritage building burns
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Company refuses to recall millions of airbag inflators after deaths in Canada and U.S.
A Tennessee company is refusing demands from U.S. regulators to recall millions of vehicles due to airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers. While cases are rare, there has been at least one death in Canada, where officials lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
'A fractious history': Planning of Canada Day festivities sparks controversy
The planning of Canada Day festivities in a few major Canadian cities has sparked controversy — and one professor says it’s not surprising given the country’s complicated history.
Vancouver man, 63, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
Threat to Queen Elizabeth II during 1983 US trip detailed in FBI documents
The FBI has disclosed a potential threat to Queen Elizabeth II during her 1983 trip to the United States.
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
B.C. passengers win compensation for cancelled Air Canada flight
Air Canada has been ordered to pay more than $1,500 in damages and fees to two B.C. passengers whose travel plans were delayed more than seven hours due to staffing constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
Rare classic cars up for auction after huge 230-vehicle find
Car enthusiasts will be able to get their hands on a rare Lancia B24 Spider America when an impressive fleet of 230 classic cars discovered in warehouses and an abandoned church in Holland comes up for auction.
Toronto
-
Girl, 17, shot with replica firearm outside Brampton pizza place
A total of nine schools were placed under hold-and-secure orders for most of Friday afternoon after a teen girl was shot with a replica firearm at a shopping plaza in Brampton.
-
Toronto Pearson warns of 'unusual activity' around airport this weekend
Toronto Pearson airport is warning residents they may see some ‘unusual activity’ around the airport.
-
Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
Atlantic
-
A sunny, summery Sunday for the Maritimes
High pressure and a wind that will bring warmer air in out of New England will give plenty of sunshine this weekend and a summery feel on Sunday.
-
N.S. Apple Blossom Festival back in full swing
The 89th Apple Blossom Festival is underway and the long running Annapolis Valley tradition is back in full-swing following a lull over the pandemic.
-
N.B. government expands review of province's policy on sexual orientation in schools
The New Brunswick government has expanded the review of the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
London
-
Vehicle rolls over on Kensington Bridge, public asked to avoid area
An investigation is underway after a vehicle rolled over on London, Ont.’s Kensington Bridge Friday afternoon — and it’s a crash that is defying explanation.
-
Critics say London, Ont.’s bike lanes are under-utilized and seasonal— but here’s the ridership data
New data reveals that London, Ont.’s expanding network if cycling infrastructure is experiencing a ridership boom.
-
Singh proposes moratorium on 'corporate landlords' buying up rentals
Tenants at the Webster Street apartments in London, Ont. got some high profile help Friday in their fight to stay in their homes. Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made a stop at the apartment complex to announce his proposal to prevent what he said are greedy corporate landlords from profiteering.
Northern Ontario
-
Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following reports of hitchhikers displaying aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.
-
Sudbury crews battle fire at family home in Azilda
Greater Sudbury firefighters are on the scene Friday afternoon of a fire engulfing a single family home on Notre Dame Street West in Azilda.
-
Man in critical condition after falling in Ramsey Lake
Sudbury police say officers and paramedics are at the scene of a near drowning on Ramsey Lake near Bell Park on Friday.
Calgary
-
Man charged in deadly unprovoked attack in downtown Calgary
Calgary police have identified a man stabbed to death in the downtown core on Thursday, as well as the man charged in the homicide.
-
'We're in crisis mode': Calgary Humane Society hopeful for adoptions as animal shelter hits full capacity
The Calgary Humane Society no longer has the capacity to take in more dogs or cats.
-
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
Kitchener
-
Here are the major road construction projects scheduled in Waterloo region this summer
The warm weather is here and city and regional crews are already busy with a number of road construction projects drivers should be aware of this summer.
-
Kitchener considers licensing Airbnb-type rentals
The City of Kitchener is considering licensing short-term rentals like Airbnbs and asking for feedback from both landlords and renters.
-
Kitchener warns Victoria Park organizers it will enforce bylaws as camping challenge set to get underway
An event spanning 24 hours with the aim of bringing attention to homelessness is set to get underway at Victoria Park Friday night, despite city staff saying the plan could violate bylaws.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver man, 63, dies while attempting to fulfil dream of summiting Mount Everest
A Vancouver man died while attempting to fulfill his life-long dream of summiting Mount Everest, his family and colleagues confirm.
-
At $275K, this tiny float home is the cheapest property on the market in North Vancouver
At $275,000, it's the cheapest property on the market in North Vancouver right now – nearly a third of what the average condo in the region costs. And it's a detached home with a rooftop deck that's right on the water, literally.
-
1 dead, 2 in hospital after Surrey crash
One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Surrey Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters making progress across Alberta, but Edmonton remains under fire ban heading into the weekend
The number of wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forest areas has continued to drop.
-
More students, fewer teachers: Edmonton Public Schools passes 'a tough budget'
Public school trustees in Edmonton are blaming the provincial government for a plan passed Friday that will result in fewer teachers and more students next year.
-
Man hospitalized after stabbing outside Edmonton City Hall on Friday
One person is in custody after a stabbing outside city hall on Friday morning.
Windsor
-
Teen charged in alleged gun incident at Leamington high school
Essex County OPP have arrested a 17-year-old in connection to an alleged gun incident at Leamington District High School.
-
'We are committed to the original deal': Federal government remains confident regarding Windsor battery plant negotiations
Negotiations continue between Stellantis and LG and the Canadian government to keep the $5 billion NextStar Energy EV battery plant and roughly 3,000 jobs in Windsor.
-
‘Where is the evidence why she left the roadway?’ Causation at issue in closing arguments of Chatham impaired driving trial
The issue of causation was at the centre of closing arguments heard Friday during the trial of a Dresden woman charged in the death of her friend.
Regina
-
13-year-old girl charged after threats made to Regina school
A 13-year-old girl has been charged after threats were allegedly made towards a Regina school Friday morning.
-
Recent rainfall reduces wildfire threat across Saskatchewan
Recent rainfall in some parts of Saskatchewan has reduced the wildfire threat in the province, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Bargaining underway for new contract for Sask. teachers
Contract negotiations for a new contract for Saskatchewan teachers began this week between the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Pembroke, Ont. homicide victims identified as Toronto-area teens
The victims of a double homicide in Pembroke, Ont. last weekend have been identified as 16-year-olds from the Greater Toronto Area, police said Friday.
-
What you need to know about road closures and traffic in Ottawa this weekend
Ottawa motorists will want to pack their patience for the drive around the capital this weekend, with several road closures in effect for construction projects and events.
-
'Proof is in the pudding': OC Transpo won’t commit to opening date for Trillium Line
OC Transpo says construction on the Trillium Line is progressing, but still won’t commit to a specific launch date for the north-south rail line until after the trial period.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman no longer feels safe after encounter with mid-day intruder in her Fairhaven home
A woman who lives in the city's Fairhaven neighbourhood says she had a harrowing experience after finding an intruder in her home Friday afternoon.
-
139 Sask. COVID-19 deaths since start of year, 2 flu deaths
There have been 139 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the year in Saskatchewan, according to the province.
-
Saskatoon pizza shop overwhelmed by orders after heartfelt social media plea
A Saskatoon pizza shop had to shut its doors after a social media post led to an overwhelming number of orders.