Kahnawake suspending political contact with Quebec: Grand chief demands 'substantive solution' on Bill 96

Kahnawake says it will suspend all political engagement with the Quebec government until it can provide a “substantive solution” regarding the controversial overhaul to the French language charter passed earlier this week.

“Were not going to continue to engage with Quebec on any political files moving forward,” said the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community’s grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer.

Sky-Deer says she has requested a meeting with Quebec Premier Francois Legault. Until he -- or another high-level representative – agrees to talks, “were not going to have any more engagement with Quebec at any level.”

Prior to the law's passing, Indigenous leaders across the province pleaded with the government to provide a carve-out for their communities over concerns that the bill would create barriers to education and undermine reconciliation efforts.

Sky-Deer met with Quebec ministers earlier in May to discuss the bill. She said there were hopes at the time that lawmakers would understand their worries and confirm Indigenous communities would be exempt.

"What we did hear is that they do want to help ensure protection of Indigenous languages," she said, adding that the ministers stopped short of committing to a carve-out.

"I did feel extremely disappointed with the outcome," she said, speaking of the law's passing, which came less than two weeks later.

"It just feels really dismissive -- arrogance, even, to some degree, to just continue forward and not hear our pleads, our concerns, our requests."

-- With files from CTV News' Kelly Greig