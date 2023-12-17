Kahnawake's new community-run victims of crime service, a first
Community members in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore who are victims of crime can now access a service for them run by the community's justice system.
Before becoming a Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Chief, Tonya Perron worked as a defence attorney and saw firsthand how victims of crime are sometimes treated.
"They're important parts of the justice systems but often they're left in the shadows so to speak, and it's really unfortunate because trauma, as we know, comes in all shapes, forms and sizes and when there's no resources there to help with that trauma, it's never resolved," she said. "It perpetuates itself into something else, and it creates more problems."
The Ionkwatahónhsate - "we are listening" - victims services project is run by the community's justice services to provide culturally appropriate care to victims.
"They need that person that they can debrief to and that's kind of to have someone who is just going to sit there and listen in a non-judgemental, non-questioning arena and let them divulge what did happen, what kind of situation are they in, what are the problems they're facing right now based on the event that happened," said victims advocacy worker Iris Montour.
Montour is from Kahnawake and knows that someone from the community better understands the reality of those seeking assistance at an often immensely stressful time.
"We need to understand what happened, where they're at, and what they need from their perspective, but there's a service gap that is evident if the person is not able or comfortable to diverge the reality of what did happen," she said.
The program was developed after those working in the local justice system noticed community members were not accessing Quebec services such as CAVACs (Crime Victims Assistance Centres).
"We saw that a lot of our community members weren't accessing outside victims services and that raised questions as to how come our people are not accessing existing services? Is there a need that is not being met, and most importantly should we develop our own services and if so what should it look like?" said MCK commissioner of justice Kevin Fleischer.
Support workers like Montour help victims navigate the often overwhelming Quebec and Canadian legal systems by directing them to any support they need, helping with forms, and accompanying victims to court.
"Some victims don't know what the court system looks like, they don't know what to expect, they're afraid to ask questions, they have nobody to accompany them and it can be a very scary experience for them to have to go into that setting," said Perron.
Support workers cannot provide legal advice.
Montour said that without these types of services, the stigma for victims will remain.
"They're deep-rooted and there are many of them," she said. "[Without services] we will continue to feel that being a victim is in fact just part of life, it's our due course, nobody's listening anyway, there's nothing that can be done, [and] the justice system is just not fair."
She said that when she helps one person with their trauma, the healing trickles down to that person's friends, family and community members.
"The access to justice that we're providing it's in essence going to make for a healthier and stronger people which of course is going to make a healthier and stronger community," she said.
