Kahnawake Longhouse 'insulted' at Chateauguay's response to major diesel spill
The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) Nation at Kahnawake (Longhouse) is not mincing words when accusing the neighbouring municipality of Chateauguay of not properly informing the community on Montreal's South Shore when it detected a diesel oil spill that leached into a river on the territory.
"We consider this an act of aggression against the Kanien'kehá:ka of Kahnawà:ke," it said in a press release Thursday.
The traditional Indigenous body in Kahnawake accuses the municipal government of not properly cleaning up the mess and knowing about the Feb. 1 spill close to its boundary just over a week later.
"It also appears that Chateauguay's cleanup efforts only went as far the boundary line of Kahnawà:ke, leading us to believe that Chateauguay deliberately attempted to hide evidence of the spill," reads the Longhouse news release.
The Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) Nation at Kahnawake is a separate entity from the elected Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK). The Longhouse will hand-deliver a message to the mayor and municipal council on Friday.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will also be in the area, saying he will meet with MCK Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer in Chateauguay.
The MCK, for its part, said on Feb. 12 that the situation is under assessment, "as mitigation efforts continue," and added that the federal and provincial environment ministries were informed.
The MCK says water samples were taken and showed unsafe levels of petroleum hydrocarbons, and that Environment Canada (ECCC) is conducting additional testing.
In a news release, Chateauguay Mayor Eric Allard called it: "A shocking and terrible situation for the people and the environment affected."
"This situation is shocking and terrible both for our residents and those of Kahnawake, and for the environment," he said. "Protecting the environment is crucial and essential in the face of climate change and is one of our priorities in Châteauguay. It's intolerable that such a situation should have arisen for a reason that has yet to be explained."
The Chateauguay news release says the spill was on private property and "appears to be an accidental or criminal spill."
Chateauguay claims the spill came from the building on the corner of Ford Boulevard and Industriel Boulevard that houses a number of businesses, including a scrap metal recycling shop, an electronics store and a demolition business.
Authorities say a Kahnawake resident noticed contamination on Feb. 9 and that it was affecting Suzanne Creek, a small waterway that crosses the two territories.
Chateauguay claims it was notified about the spill on Feb. 11, a day after Environment and Climate Change Canada and the provincial environment ministry were notified.
Action is planned for Friday, March 1 in response to a diesel fuel spill in Chateauguay that leached into water and affected neighbouring Kahnawake. (MCK)
The city admits, however, that its emergency services were notified by the owner on Feb. 1 that they wanted the diesel tanker towed away.
"Unfortunately, the owner of the tanker died last weekend, complicating the investigation," the city said in a news release. "To date, the ditch has been cleaned up and containment and prevention measures are in place. The situation is contained and under control."
Allard said Chateauguay is working with the federal and provincial authorities as well as the Mohawk Council to ensure whoever is responsible for the spill assumes all consequences and costs.
"Any spillage of toxic products into the environment is a horror and a tragedy for the public and the environment," said Allard.
The Longhouse is accusing the municipality of continuing a history of "systematic environmental racism towards Onkwehón:we (Indigenous) peoples."
"Kahnawà:ke has been plagued with a concentration of industrial pollution from surrounding cities and municipalities," the release reads. "From expropriating our land to build bridges, power lines, highways, railways, and an international seaway through our tiny community, to aiming industrial waste towards our rivers and wetlands through their storm drains – it is clear that Chateauguay, Quebec and Canada consider Onkwehón:we people expendable in their pursuant of economic development."
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pornhub operator broke federal privacy law, federal watchdog finds
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Trudeau 'devastated' by Mulroney's death, says he 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brian Mulroney 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford issues statement following death of former prime minister Brian Mulroney
Ontario Premier Doug Ford released a statement Thursday following the death of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, calling the 18th leader of Canada a 'role model.'
Anand 'very surprised' to learn DND employee's company got ArriveCan contract, Poilievre calls for police probe
News that the CEO of Dalian Enterprises, which received $7.9 million for its work on the ArriveCan app, was also an employee of the Department of National Defence (DND) was a 'surprise' to former defence minister Anita Anand.
Ontario doctor suspended after accessing medical records of 20 patients he wasn’t authorized to see: tribunal
An Ontario doctor had his licence temporarily suspended by a disciplinary tribunal after it found he had wrongly accessed patient records, including family members and colleagues, hundreds of times over the span of years.
Singer Cat Janice dies at 31, after writing final song for young son
Cat Janice, a singer who reached hundreds of thousands through social media, has died at age 31 following a battle with a rare form of cancer.
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist speculates on Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
Quebec Appeal Court rules secularism law is constitutional, English schools rebuffed
The Quebec Court of Appeal ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law is constitutional and a lower court was wrong to exempt English school boards from the law, known as Bill 21.
A frog in India has a mushroom sprouting out of it. Researchers have never seen anything like it
When observing a hoard of golden-backed frogs at a roadside pond in Karnataka, India, a group of naturalists noticed something odd about one of the amphibians — the animal had a tiny mushroom sprouting out of its side.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
Trudeau 'devastated' by Mulroney's death, says he 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brian Mulroney 'never stopped working for Canadians'
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford issues statement following death of former prime minister Brian Mulroney
Ontario Premier Doug Ford released a statement Thursday following the death of former prime minister Brian Mulroney, calling the 18th leader of Canada a 'role model.'
Atlantic
-
Sussex, N.B., residents cleaning up after Thursday morning flooding
Many residents and business owners in Sussex, N.B., are cleaning up their main floors and basements after they were flooded by heavy rainfall.
-
N.S. highlights major tax break in new budget
The Nova Scotia government is projecting another hefty deficit for its new budget as it aims to create a lunch program for schools and offer more resources for health care.
-
Strong winds across the Maritimes cause power outages, flooded roadways, school closures
Strong winds resulted in thousands of power outages in the Maritimes Thursday, as well as flooded roadways and school closures.
N.L.
-
Supreme Court rejects sexual assault appeal from Newfoundland police officer
A Newfoundland police officer convicted of sexual assault in a 2014 case will head back to prison after the country’s top court dismissed his latest appeal.
-
Shovelling brigade: Volunteers coming together to help stranded N.L. seniors
In the wake of stunning snowfalls on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, a neighbourly shovelling brigade has reunited.
-
String of drug-related deaths prompts police warning in N.L.
The two police forces in Newfoundland and Labrador have both issued public warnings about increased availability of dangerous drugs following overdose deaths in the province.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
LRT construction delays keeping footbridge near Carleton campus incomplete
A much-anticipated footbridge connecting Carleton University to Vincent Massey Park has been sitting unused for nearly two years, and the delay has everything to do with light rail construction.
-
Health officials renew call to check vaccination status as measles cases spread worldwide
Heading into the spring and summer travel season, health officials continue to urge parents to ensure their children are up to date with measles vaccinations.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
Trudeau 'devastated' by Mulroney's death, says he 'never stopped working for Canadians'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Brian Mulroney 'never stopped working for Canadians'
-
Northern Ont. man pulled over for drunk driving with child in car after allegedly assaulting spouse
A 38-year-old northern Ontario man is facing more than a dozen criminal charges after allegedly assaulting his spouse and then being pulled over for drunk driving with a child in the car a short while later.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
Police officer injured in downtown crash
A London, Ont. police officer was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
-
Iconic rocker Neil Young announced as final headliner for Rock the Park
The final piece of the puzzle is now in place for the 20th anniversary of ‘Rock the Park’ in downtown London, Ont. this summer.
Kitchener
-
Complaints filed with privacy commissioner over facial recognition vending machines
Two complaints have been filed with Ontario's privacy commissioner over facial recognition software in smart vending machines on the University of Waterloo campus.
-
Wellington County OPP lay charges in historic sexual assault investigation
In October 2023, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police began an investigation into reported historic sexual assaults that happened between 1986 and 1991 throughout Wellington County.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
'I really wanted to help': students petitioning Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame to induct Chatham Coloured All-Stars
Students at Queen Elizabeth II Public School in Chatham are calling on the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame to induct the 1934 Chatham Coloured All-Stars team into its Hall of Fame.
-
$24,000 in drugs and cash seized, two people arrested
Windsor police have seized $24,000 in drugs and cash after an investigation.
Barrie
-
Sentencing hearing in Orillia for OPP officer guilty of assault
An Ontario Provincial Police officer guilty of assault causing bodily harm for choking and pinning a woman against jail cell bars four years ago arrived at the Orillia courthouse on Thursday for a sentencing hearing.
-
3 individuals charged in Alliston stolen vehicle investigation face weapons charges
Three individuals, including a 17-year-old, face weapons-related charges in connection with a police investigation in an Alliston neighbourhood earlier this week involving a stolen vehicle.
-
Knife-wielding masked shoplifter injured after struggle with Barrie retail store officer
Police in Barrie hope to identify a knife-wielding masked shoplifter who allegedly threatened a loss prevention officer at a Bayfield retail store.
Vancouver
-
198 people died from toxic drugs in B.C. in January: coroner's service
Toxic drugs killed more than six people a day, on average, last month in British Columbia, according to data from the coroner's service released Thursday.
-
Respiratory illness data: COVID, RSV rise, influenza declines in latest B.C. update
Weekly respiratory illness data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control was a mixed bag Thursday.
-
Zip lines to replica fields, Vancouver unveils 2024 Grey Cup event plans
From a zip line between Vancouver's convention centres to replica mini CFL fields, a slate of sponsors and events for the upcoming 2024 Grey Cup were unveiled on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman struck and killed by vehicle in Sooke, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Sooke early Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
Body of missing Surrey man found nearly 3 years after he disappeared
The body of a man who was 29 years old when he went missing has been found nearly three years after he got on a transit bus in New Westminster, B.C., and disappeared.
Winnipeg
-
Public alert lifted in Gimli following shooting at home
Schools and municipal facilities in the RM of Gimli were in lockdown on Thursday afternoon after RCMP responded to a shooting at a home in the community.
-
Winter storm coming to southern Manitoba this weekend: ECCC
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), a “strong winter storm” is currently forecast to affect southern Manitoba this weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Calgary
-
Alberta Budget 2024: Here's what Calgary gets
The Alberta government unveiled its latest budget on Thursday, and it comes with $73.2 billion in spending for 2024-25.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
-
Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects
Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Edmonton
-
Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects
Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
-
Alberta delays income tax cut, introduces electric vehicle tax
The provincial government's promised income tax break that would save Albertans hundreds of dollars a year will come in 2026 and 2027.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Regina
-
Sask. residents will not receive carbon rebates after province refuses to remit, federal minister says
The Government of Canada says Saskatchewan residents will not receive carbon rebate cheques – after the provincial government announced it will stop remitting the carbon levy on natural gas for home heating.
-
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist speculates on Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
-
Sask. docuseries chronicling firefighters unveils second season
A popular docuseries focused on firefighting in the province’s north previewed its second season at Saskatchewan Science Centre.
Saskatoon
-
'Complete his mission': Criminal psychologist speculates on Sask. mass killer's motives
Myles Sanderson was most likely on his way to kill his ex-partner and “complete his mission” when officers forced him off the highway and arrested him, according to a criminal psychologist.
-
‘Nobody even thinks about it’: U of S researchers found ancient tsunami traces on the prairies
A pair of University of Saskatchewan researchers have published a paper showing evidence that a large tsunami rolled over the prairies.
-
Sask. woman fundraising to get family out of Gaza
Sabreen Algherbawi and her children live in Prince Albert but were stranded in Gaza for months following the terror attack by Hamas.