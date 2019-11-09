Kahnawake residents turned out to honour veterans and active duty military members in a Remembrance Day ceremony on Saturday.

The annual parade is organized by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 219, located in Kahnawake.

“It’s an honour to be around my comrades. Comradery is everything to me, I really miss my comrades more than anything,” said veteran Mark Jacobs. “This is a way of honouring past, present and future comrades. That’s what this means to me.”

Remembrance Day events in Lachine, Montreal-East, Montreal West and Gatineau are scheduled for Sunday with further events set for Remembrance Day itself on Monday.