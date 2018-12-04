Featured Video
Juulsen practices as Habs prepare to take on Sens
Montreal Canadiens' Noah Juulsen skates during an NHL pre-season hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Montreal, Wednesday, September 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 11:46AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 1:25PM EST
Defenceman Noah Juulsen was on the ice with his Montreal Canadiens teammates, but wearing a full face cage, on Tuesday morning.
Head coach Claude Julien had suggested Juulsen was close to a return on Sunday, prior to the Habs’ game against the San Jose Sharks.
Juulsen has been out since Nov. 19, when he was struck in the face by a shot during a match against the Washington Capitals.
After playing in the last 21 games, forward Nicolas Deslauriers will be a healthy scratch during Tuesday's game against Ottawa. His spot on the fourth line will be taken by Matthew Peca, who will play alongside Michael Chaput and Kenny Agostino. Julien said he hopes the change will add some speed to the trio.
Forward Charles Hudon and defenceman Xavier Ouellet will be the other healthy scratches.
The Habs take on the Senators again, this time in Ottawa, on Thursday night.
The Canadiens (12-10-5) are eighth overall in the Eastern Conference, holding a two point lead over the eleventh place Senators (12-12-3).
Latest Montreal News
- Three foreign companies join Montreal's burgeoning AI scene
- Majority of Montreal condo investors have negative cash flow: CMHC
- Quebec wait times for necessary surgeries drastically reduced in 2018: study
- NHL coming to Seattle as board of governors approves expansion bid
- Quebec book prize drops Amazon sponsorship after outcry from literary community