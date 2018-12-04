

The Canadian Press





Defenceman Noah Juulsen was on the ice with his Montreal Canadiens teammates, but wearing a full face cage, on Tuesday morning.

Head coach Claude Julien had suggested Juulsen was close to a return on Sunday, prior to the Habs’ game against the San Jose Sharks.

Juulsen has been out since Nov. 19, when he was struck in the face by a shot during a match against the Washington Capitals.

After playing in the last 21 games, forward Nicolas Deslauriers will be a healthy scratch during Tuesday's game against Ottawa. His spot on the fourth line will be taken by Matthew Peca, who will play alongside Michael Chaput and Kenny Agostino. Julien said he hopes the change will add some speed to the trio.

Forward Charles Hudon and defenceman Xavier Ouellet will be the other healthy scratches.

The Habs take on the Senators again, this time in Ottawa, on Thursday night.

The Canadiens (12-10-5) are eighth overall in the Eastern Conference, holding a two point lead over the eleventh place Senators (12-12-3).