Justin Trudeau walks in Montreal’s Greek Independence Day Parade

A sea of blue and white flags waved in the wind Sunday afternoon during the Greek Independence Day Parade in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walked in the parade, which took place along Jean-Talon Street in his riding of Papineau.

Zito Hellas! We had a great time in Papineau today for Montreal’s Greek Independence Day parade. 🇨🇦🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/reO4KzXjRf — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 24, 2019

The grand marshal of this year's parade was Christopher Skeete, Quebec’s minister responsible for the fight against racism and minister responsible for the Laval region.

The Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal spearheaded the event, capping off a weekend of other activities.

Greece achieved independence from the Ottoman Empire in 1832.