Justin Trudeau walks in Montreal’s Greek Independence Day Parade

Participants hold flags during the Greek Independence Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Participants hold flags during the Greek Independence Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Netanyahu fires defence minister for urging halt to overhaul

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly fired his defence minister on Sunday, a day after he called on the Israeli leader to halt a planned judicial overhaul that has fiercely divided the country and prompted growing discontent within the ranks of the military.

Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.

Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan

Ukraine's government on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to 'counter the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail' after Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus. One Ukrainian official said that Russia 'took Belarus as a nuclear hostage.'

