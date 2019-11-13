OTTAWA -- Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet will meet with the prime minister Wednesday in Ottawa, a day after Justin Trudeau had a closed-door meeting with Conservative cpposition leader Andrew Scheer.

Trudeau and Blanchet will talk about the upcoming sitting of parliament -- scheduled to begin Dec. 5 with the election of a House of Commons Speaker, followed by a throne speech outlining the Liberal government's priorities.

Blanchet has made clear that his party will only vote to accept legislation that benefits Quebec and is expected to push for more autonomy for the province.

Where the Bloc and the Liberals will likely find common ground is on the environment as the Bloc supports carbon taxes.

Trudeau will also meet with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh Thursday.

The meetings are an opportunity for Trudeau to sort out which of his party's policy platforms will fly in a minority parliament.

The Liberals were reduced to a minority in the Commons in the Oct. 21 election and will need the support of one or more of the opposition parties to survive a confidence vote, which would include approval of the throne speech.

The Bloc surged unexpectedly in the election after being nearly wiped out in 2015, winning 32 seats in the Commons this time around.