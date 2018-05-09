

CTV Montreal





Religious accommodation was front and centre once again on Wednesday as the justice minister released guidelines for public institutions dealing with such requests.

Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee began by pointing out that there isn’t one specific framework and that each request for accommodation is unique and will be examined within the context it is presented.

What will be consistent, she explained, is the number of conditions that must be met for an accommodation to be granted.

Among them:

the application must be based on the belief in the necessity to conform to a specific faith

the request must respect the right to equality between men and women

there must be no discrimination on the grounds of race, sex, gender identity or expression

the state must remain neutral

the request cannot impede on the rights of others or put others in danger

With the adoption of Bill 62 last fall came the controversy surrounding women who wear religious face coverings including burkas or hijabs.

Under Bill 62, they are required to uncover their face if asked to show ID before receiving a government service.

Vallee specified who would not be responsible for making these decisions.

“We don’t want to put the burden on bus drivers. They are not the ones that should be doing the arbitration. Once the request is presented and granted, then the group – in this case the STM – will determine how the person will be able to access the services,” she said.

Vallee added that women would only be required to remove it if they have to show ID, which is not very common when taking the bus.

Vallee also spoke about police officers who wear hijabs, a practice that is not uncommon in Canada, saying different areas in the province may have different accommodations.

“Depending on the situation, the accommodation could be different. In some case an accommodation that calls for an accommodation of a uniform could be granted if the parties agree that for security reasons there should be an adaptation of the uniform as we’ve seen elsewhere in Canada,” she said.

Last month, PQ leader Jean-Francois Lisee said should the PQ win the Oct. 1 election, he'll introduce a bill forbidding state employees from wearing religious symbols on the job.