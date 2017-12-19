Justice Minister names new judge in Quebec
A man sits on a bench outside Montreal's courthouse on June 14, 2016 (CTV Montreal/Pedro Querido)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 9:19PM EST
The federal Justice Minister has appointed several new judges today across Canada, inculding one in Quebec.
Justice Johanne Brodeur has been called to the bench of the Superior Court of Quebec.
She replaces a judge who resigned on Dec. 1.
This year Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has appointed 100 judges, half of whom are women.