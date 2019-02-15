Description

Majiza is a soul sister, friend, daughter, and teacher. She has touched the lives of so many of us with her kindness, humor, and resilience in the face of grave injustice. She does not stand alone.



We are hosting an evening of music, dance, and fundraising to help support our dear friend Majiza Philip with her ongoing and astronomical (!!!) legal fees. She is taking on the city of Montreal and the SPVM to hold them both accountable for what seems to be an endless trend of racial profiling and brutality against civilians.



Come and join us at La Sala Rossa on February 21st for an amazing evening of fundraising and community support. We have an incredible lineup of local performers who are all coming to demonstrate their love, and help us get the party rolling.



Lineup includes and will not be limited to:



ELMNT - of 99 Wolves

Lamar Costello and the Dazed Saints

Lucas Charlie Rose and guest artists

Majiza Philip - reppin' her tap skills with musical accompaniment



we will release artist bios and music links as soon as we get closer to the event.



**more artists to be announced in the following days! stay tuned for some big announcements!**



We will also be raffling and auctioning off some pretty awesome goods and services, so stay posted for a roll-out of what you could win! (hint: one might even be a tap lesson with the legend herself!)



DOORS AT 8:00PM, SHOW AT 9:00PM



TICKETS:

$20 (all proceeds to be donated directly to Majiza for assitance with her legal fees)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT HER CASE:



In 2014 Majiza Philip was brutally assaulted by SPVM officers, and subsequently charged with counts of assault, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace. Since then, she has been cleared of all charges. But her fight is long from over.



Four some years after this violent arrest, Majiza has filed a civil suit against the city of Montreal, and the SPVM officers who perpetrated this violence.



To learn more about Majiza's story, and to DONATE TO HER CAMPAIGN, check out her page on GoFundMe:

https://ca.gofundme.com/justice-for-majiza



Want to learn even more? Check out some of these articles listed below:



https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/majiza-philip-cleared-charges-montreal-police-1.4460698



https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/four-years-after-violent-arrest-woman-sues-city-spvm-officers-for-700-000-1.4071456



https://globalnews.ca/news/4413751/montreal-woman-sues-city-police-for-injuries-suffered-in-brutal-2014-arrest/