Just for Laughs shares can be sold: judge
The Just for Laughs logo. (Just for Laughs / Facebook)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 2:25PM EST
Quebecor's request to prevent Gilbert Rozon from selling his shares in Just for Laughs has been denied.
The media giant filed a request for an injunction in January, claiming its 2012 agreement gave it a right of first refusal regarding the sale of the company.
Quebecor also said that if it refused to purchase the shares, they could not be sold to another party for less money.
In her ruling Judge Marie-Anne Paquette confirmed that Quebecor has the right of first refusal, but that does not prevent Rozon from selling his shares.
Rozon, who founded Just for Laughs in 1983, announced last year he would sell his shares in the company after he became the subject of multiple sexual harassment lawsuits and allegations.
