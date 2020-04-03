MONTREAL -- Three of Montreal’s largest festivals -- and tourist draws -- have announced they are cancelling plans for the summer.

Just For Laughs will postpone its festival until the fall, and will run from Sept 29 to Oct. 11. Zoofest and Off-JFL will also be affected.

The Montreal International Jazz Festival and the FrancoFolies have both also announced they are cancelling for this summer.

Those announcements were all made on Friday.

"We continue to follow the evolution of COVID-19 very closely as well as the directives issued by the Government of Quebec and we will adapt as we go along," read a statement from the Just for Laughs team.

All tickets already purchased for the summer comedy shows will remain valid and customers will be contacted shortly with the new rescheduling dates, the statement. Passport tickets will also remain valid.

The Just for Laughs team said it is also considering adapting the outdoor portion of its festival and is "currently evaluating various scenarios" to follow government guidelines regarding gatherings and physical distancing. Any changes will be announced at a later date.

The decision to cancel the Jazz fest and Les Francos was "not an easy one, but it had become necessary in order to protect the public, the artists and our employees,” said Jacques Primeau, general manager of both festivals.