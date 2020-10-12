MONTREAL -- The rape trial of Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon is set to begin on Tuesday.

Rozon was formally charged with rape in January, 2019 following months of scandal. The rape charge stems from an incident in 1979, but several other women have come forward, both publically and privately, to accuse the impressario of sexual assault, including famed television presenter Julie Snyder.

The Crown has told many of those women they would not be filing charges based on their complaints.

A class action lawsuit against Rozon was rejected, though the women behind it, who became known as “Les Courageuses,” said they plan to appeal the ruling.