MONTREAL -- In his ongoing sexual assault trial, Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon began his testimony on Wednesday.

While the issue of consent is at the heart of the trial, the defense has attempted to show that the complainant did not say 'no,' and that she did not tell him to 'stop.’

The complainant stayed true to her story given her version given the day before. She said she’s not sure of the exact words she said 40 years ago, but she did not want to engage with Rozon sexually and did not consent to his advances.

The complainant, now 60, cannot be identified by order of the court.

Rozon’s trial, now in its second day, resumed Wednesday morning at the Montreal courthouse. He is being tried for alleged sexual assault of the complainant back in 1980, when he was 25 years old. He denies these allegations.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct 14, 2020.