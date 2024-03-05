MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, cancels 2024 festival

    A woman wears a mask as she walks by the Just for Laughs festival at the Quartier du Spectacle in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz) A woman wears a mask as she walks by the Just for Laughs festival at the Quartier du Spectacle in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
    Share

    The Groupe Juste pour rire inc. announced Tuesday it is seeking creditor protection under Canada's Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

    "Unfortunately, the 2024 edition of the Just for Laughs Festival will not take place, at least not at the same time and in the same form as it customarily has," a statement from the organization states. "Once the restructuring is completed, we hope that the festival will take place in 2025."

    The group notes its board of directions extensively considered all available alternatives before coming "to the conclusion that the financial situation of the organization left no other choice than to initiate formal restructuring proceedings."

    It notes during the restructuring process, it plans to maintain operations "albeit in a scaled-down format."

    Just For Laughs, the largest international comedy festival in the world, was founded in 1983.

    More to come.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News