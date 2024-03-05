Just For Laughs files for creditor protection, cancels 2024 festival

The Groupe Juste pour rire inc. announced Tuesday it is seeking creditor protection under Canada's Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

"Unfortunately, the 2024 edition of the Just for Laughs Festival will not take place, at least not at the same time and in the same form as it customarily has," a statement from the organization states. "Once the restructuring is completed, we hope that the festival will take place in 2025."

The group notes its board of directions extensively considered all available alternatives before coming "to the conclusion that the financial situation of the organization left no other choice than to initiate formal restructuring proceedings."

It notes during the restructuring process, it plans to maintain operations "albeit in a scaled-down format."

Just For Laughs, the largest international comedy festival in the world, was founded in 1983.

