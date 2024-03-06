Just for Laughs cancellation, a worrying sign for other Montreal festivals
The cancellation of the Just For Laughs 2024 festival after filing for creditor protection is no laughing matter for other industries, according to some in the province's tourism industry.
Last week a bailiff seized more than $800,000 in assets from the company that runs Just for Laughs, and the Toronto edition was also cancelled.
Quebec festival association (REMI) CEO Martin Roy said the free festival model does not work anymore, and the government support hasn't caught up to inflation.
"They organize an event compared to 2019, these days, it costs them 35 40 per cent more," said Roy. "Just for Laughs, for example, receives or used to receive a million dollars from the tourism department in Quebec, and it's been a million dollars since 2004 because they always receive the maximum at the program."
Tourism Montreal said there are 120 festivals in Montreal every year, but Just for Laughs is one of the biggest.
Tourism in the city, the organization said, will be impacted.
"Montreal is a festival city," said Tourism Montreal spokesperson Aurelie de Blois. "It's well known all around the world, and it brings up a lot of tourists every year, and it isn't just for tourists. Montrealers participate in this festival. We're very disturbed and disappointed that the festival industry is going through these tough times."
While concern remains, Quebec Restaurant Association vice-president Martin Vezina isn't worried yet.
"I'm not that sure that just one festival will slow down the traffic in the place des festivals - maybe for a week," he said.
Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications Mathieu Lacombe posted on X that he's following the situation closely but made no further comment.
Just for Laughs said it hopes to return, perhaps in a smaller format, but the fear is the same economic landscape that hurt the comedy festival could take down others.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING LinkedIn down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Companies tied to ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts
The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
Montreal Chinese community centres serve RCMP with $5M defamation suit over 'police station' allegations
Two Chinese community organizations have served the RCMP with a defamation suit after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
King Charles III spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote on social media.
The family doctor shortage is forecast to be worse within 2 years. Here's what an Ont. doctor says needs to change
Markham Stouffville Hospital family physician Allan Grill says Ontario is facing a 'crisis' in family doctor shortages, as an Ontario medical association warns that a large and potentially growing proportion of residents aren't attached to a family doctor at all.
A man deliberately got 217 COVID shots. Here's what happened
A 62-year-old from Germany deliberately got 217 COVID-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study, going against national vaccine recommendations. That's an average of one jab every four days.
Ice dancer Sorensen says he deserves to be at worlds amid sexual assault allegation
Ice dancer Nikolaj Sorensen believes he and partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry deserve to compete for Canada at the figure skating world championships this month amid sexual assault allegations surrounding the Danish-Canadian athlete.
U.S. teen's secret signal for help leads to hotel rescue and alleged predator arrest
A Davis County teen is home safe and a man is in jail after police believe the man travelled from California upon meeting the boy online, causing the 14-year-old to send a secret signal for help to his family.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Plane that crashed near Nashville was based out of Brampton Flight Centre: officials
U.S. authorities continue to investigate a plane crash in Tennessee that killed five Canadians.
-
Ontario government staff used 'code words' when talking about Greenbelt, NDP allege
Staff within the Doug Ford government used “code words” when talking about removing land from the Greenbelt, Ontario’s Official Opposition alleges.
-
Daytime shooting in Hamilton leaves 1 seriously injured: police
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Hamilton, police say.
Atlantic
-
Province-by-province look at snow, freezing rain and rain expected Thursday in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued rainfall and snowfall warnings in the Maritimes Wednesday morning ahead of an incoming mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain.
-
150-year-old Cape Breton church done in by Fiona
For more than 150 years, St. Bartholomew's Anglican Church in Louisbourg, N.S., was able to withstand everything the weather threw at it.
-
Man injured in Halifax workplace incident
Police say a man was injured following a workplace incident in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland police lay 63 more charges against former teacher
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
-
Supreme Court rejects sexual assault appeal from Newfoundland police officer
A Newfoundland police officer convicted of sexual assault in a 2014 case will head back to prison after the country’s top court dismissed his latest appeal.
-
Shovelling brigade: Volunteers coming together to help stranded N.L. seniors
In the wake of stunning snowfalls on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, a neighbourly shovelling brigade has reunited.
Ottawa
-
Shawarma spat heads to court as Shawarma Palace sues Gatineau restaurant for trademark infringement
A shawarma dispute may be heading to the Federal Court, with Ottawa restaurant Shawarma Palace seeking more than $5 million in damages for alleged trademark infringement by a Gatineau shawarma restaurant.
-
Ottawa St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled again this year
The Ottawa Irish Society tells CTV News Ottawa the parade has been cancelled this year, after organizers did not receive a parade permit.
-
Air France bringing daily flights, bigger planes for Ottawa-Paris service starting in June
Air France will be expanding its successful Ottawa-Paris direct flight from five to seven days a week and upgrading to bigger planes this summer, the Ottawa airport confirmed Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Two Sudbury Wolves players suspended by the OHL
The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday it has suspended two members of the Sudbury Wolves for the remainder of the season and part of the playoffs for violating the league’s social media policy.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING LinkedIn down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
-
OPP looking for suspect in Parry Sound hotel shooting
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred at Parry Sound hotel last summer.
London
-
One person suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle rollover
A road in North Middlesex is closed Wednesday afternoon after a single vehicle rollover sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Heavy smoke spotted in downtown London, Ont. fire
A fire across from H.B. Beal Secondary School shut down rush hour traffic on Dundas Street Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Orangest flames I’ve ever seen in my life': Fire destroys home in east London, Ont.
No people were hurt, but a pet cat perished when fire gutted a home in east London early Wednesday morning. The blaze occurred on Saddy Avenue in the Argyle neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB won’t move PA Day for solar eclipse
The board said its students will take part in “once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunities during the total solar eclipse, with appropriate safety measures.”
-
Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police are looking for multiple people involved in a shooting in the Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener.
-
Pay-as-you-can hair, foot and massage clinic fills a need in Cambridge
A pay-as-you-can clinic run by the Trillium United Church in Cambridge is offering professional foot care, haircuts and massages for older adults and those with health challenges.
Windsor
-
'Suspicious' death of Windsor man investigated on Erie Beach
Chatham-Kent police are investigating the ‘suspicious’ death of a Windsor man on Erie Beach.
-
Everything must go! Industrial sale begins Thursday at former Nemak factory
The Nemak factory closed in October 2020 after the company moved the product from Windsor to Mexico. According to a newspaper advertisement, everything inside the west end factory is up for sale to the highest bidder.
-
ISO: former Nemak employees who may be eligible for compensation
Union officials are looking for former employees of a Windsor aluminum plant who may be eligible for compensation.
Barrie
-
Defence seeks mistrial for man accused in deadly dump truck case
The defence is arguing for a mistrial in the case of Milton Urgiles, charged with criminal negligence causing death in a dump truck crash near Alliston more than three years ago.
-
Hostile woman arrested after damaging police SUV
A 68-year-old woman accused of being "extremely violent" was arrested in Barrie late Tuesday morning.
-
Carjacking suspect unable to put vehicle in gear arrested and charged
Police laid charges following an attempted carjacking involving a taxi in Owen Sound.
Vancouver
-
B.C. property owners trying to build fence were subjected to 'repeated verbal and physical harassment,' court says
B.C. property owners have been ordered to stop interfering with their neighbours' attempts to build a backyard fence, with a judge describing their conduct during the lengthy dispute as "malicious and escalating."
-
Woman who returned puppy due to ear infection not entitled to a refund, B.C. tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that a woman who bought a puppy from a breeder is not entitled to a refund after she returned the animal because it had an ear infection.
-
B.C. municipality calls for oversight board, audit of provincial conservation officers
The District of North Vancouver is calling for more oversight of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service following a record-breaking year of black bears killed by the agency.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman who returned puppy due to ear infection not entitled to a refund, B.C. tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that a woman who bought a puppy from a breeder is not entitled to a refund after she returned the animal because it had an ear infection.
-
External party to investigate Victoria police corruption complaint
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board is assigning a third-party investigator to conduct a probe into corruption within the Victoria Police Department.
-
B.C. government sues buyers of affordable housing in Victoria, alleging they don't meet terms of agreement
The B.C. government is cracking down on more than a dozen Victoria condo owners, taking five of them to court, over allegations they’ve abused a housing affordability agreement.
Winnipeg
-
Snowfall warning issued for Winnipeg, southern Manitoba
A blizzardly blast of winter weather is heading to southern Manitoba on Wednesday for the second time this week.
-
Manitoba government plans to end restriction on labour agreements for big projects
Manitoba's NDP government is planning to lift a ban on project labour agreements enacted by the former Progressive Conservative government.
-
MPI technology reboot facing more delays after ‘significant challenges’: CEO
A long-delayed technology reboot at Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is going to take even longer to roll out.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede barred from participating in Pride parade due to abuse by former staffer
The Calgary Stampede will not be allowed to participate in the city’s annual Pride parade for the “foreseeable future,” due to its negligence regarding the sexual abuse of members of the Young Canadians by a former staffer.
-
Calgary’s Downtown Safety Leadership Table outlines 28 recommendations in final report
Calgary's Downtown Safety Leadership Table has released its final report outlining dozens of ways to make the core safer.
-
Alberta oil and gas sector on track for record production ahead of Trans Mountain completion
Alberta’s energy sector is set for a record year in production according to analysts, following the province’s best January ever.
Edmonton
-
Burned-out SUV believed to be related to suspicious death in southeast Edmonton: police
A man is dead after gunshots were heard in southeast Edmonton.
-
Oilers get forwards Henrique, Carrick from Ducks
The Edmonton Oilers acquired two forwards from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday.
-
Bail denied for man charged in connection with Edmonton extortion scheme
One of the men charged in connection with an extortion scheme in Edmonton has been denied bail.
Regina
-
Municipal councillors donated to Saskatchewan Party using taxpayer funds to gain access to premier, other provincial politicians
Multiple municipalities, including the City of Regina, have donated tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to Saskatchewan’s political parties in the past few years, a joint investigation between CTV Regina and the Investigative Journalism Foundation has revealed.
-
Approximately $1.8M of fentanyl seized in second large Regina drug bust within a month
Regina police say 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 850 grams of cocaine and 5.2 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized in another “significant” drug bust last Friday.
-
Sask. premier doubles down on commitment to not remit carbon tax on home heating
After facing criticism from federal ministers earlier this week over his commitment to not remit the carbon tax on home heating using natural gas – Premier Moe doubled down on the province's controversial move.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. labour board calls Heritage Inn 'intransigent' in negotiations with union
The Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board ordered the Heritage Inn back to the bargaining table with UFCW after describing the hotel’s approach to negotiations as “intransigent.”
-
Ottawa owes Sask. businesses $300M in carbon tax rebates: CFIB
A non-profit that advocates for businesses says the federal government is stalling on carbon tax rebates.
-
A look back to the last time Sask. made the Brier final
It’s been nearly 30 years since a Saskatchewan rink even made it to a Brier final. And more than 40 years since this province won.