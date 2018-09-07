Featured Video
JFK Stroll for Kids
Date/Time
Sep 23, 2018
09:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Description
Family, fun and giving back to community!
Join Just for Kids Foundation on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at Parc Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park for a great day of activities, gourmet food and giveaways.
Registration fee: $250 (with full tax receipt) or fundraise $250!
Visit JFKStrollforkids.com to register today
Location
Parc Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park
6975 Chemin Mackle
Côte Saint-Luc, QC
In support of:
Just for Kids Foundation
Phone
514-989-7673
Contact email
