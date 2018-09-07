JFK Stroll for Kids

Date/Time

Sep 23, 2018

09:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Description

Family, fun and giving back to community!

Join Just for Kids Foundation on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at Parc Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park for a great day of activities, gourmet food and giveaways.

Registration fee: $250 (with full tax receipt) or fundraise $250!

Visit JFKStrollforkids.com to register today

Location

Parc Pierre Elliott Trudeau Park

6975 Chemin Mackle

Côte Saint-Luc, QC

In support of:

Just for Kids Foundation

Phone

514-989-7673

Contact email

Reception@JFKfoundation.ca