The first steps in selecting a jury for a three-month-long murder trial took place Monday morning in Laval.

Adele Sorella is accused of killing two girls, eight-year-old Sabrina and nine-year-old Amanda, in March 2009.

The case has slowly made its way through the courts and Sorella has been free on bail while the case proceeded.

She is being represented by Yves and Pierre Poupart, the same legal team that represented Guy Turcotte when he was accused of killing his children.

In court on Monday lawyers said they expected to call 48 witnesses during the trial, and that they expected it to last three months, with a break for the Christmas holidays.

Selecting the jury is expected to be a lengthy process.

The trial is going to be bilingual, with many witnesses testifying either in English or in French.

Because of that potential jurors are having their language skills evaluated, and those who can only speak English or French, but not both, are being rejected.

Some others asked for exemptions for medical reasons.

On Wednesday, those who have not been exempted from juror duty for medical or linguistic reasons will return to be further evaluated by lawyers.

The trial could begin on Nov. 12.