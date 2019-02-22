

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press





The jury deciding the fate of a Montreal man on trial for the killing of his ailing wife wants to hear his testimony again.

Late Friday, jurors sent an envelope making the request to Quebec Superior Court Justice Helene Di Salvo, asking to relisten to Michel Cadotte's testimony.

Cadotte, 57, is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Jocelyne Lizotte in February 2017.

Lizotte, 60, was suffocated in her long-term care bed at a Montreal facility where she was receiving treatment for the final stages of Alzheimer's disease, which had left her incapable of recognizing her family or taking care of herself.

Cadotte had been told in 2016 that his wife of 19 years did not qualify for a medically assisted death because she couldn't consent and was not considered to be at the end of her life.

Cadotte's lawyers have argued their client was in a depressed state and was unable to cope after watching Lizotte suffer for nine years. The Crown has countered that Cadotte understood the impact of his actions and intended to kill Lizotte when he held a pillow over her face.