MONTREAL -- People who experience sexual violence and harassment at work can now lean on the Juripop legal clinic regardless of where they are in Quebec, their income, age, and immigration status.

The initiative that was promised six months ago will allow people to receive legal advice and support from a lawyer, free of charge and in confidence. In Quebec, Juripop has partnered with 90 lawyers.

Juripop will help people understand their situations, assess them, compare them, and if desired, take legal action. Advice can be provided in civil law, labour law, family law, human rights, immigration law and criminal law.

Services are being offered in a dozen languages and an interpretation service will be available for free, including in Indigenous languages. Consultations can take place in person, by videoconference or over the phone.

In December, Quebec Justice Minister Sonia LeBel announced $2.6 million in funding for the pilot project. The Minister said at the time this would be a first targeted measure and that other services will facilitate the support process for victims.

Sexual violence services are funded by Quebec’s department of justice, while workplace harassment services are funded by Justice Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2020.