Featured Video
June Michell, co-founder of Women Aware, has died
Caroline Van Vlaardingen, CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 12:43PM EDT
The co-founder of an organization dedicated to helping women survive domestic violence has died.
June Michell helped create 'Women Aware' after she received help getting out of an abusive relationship.
She said she wanted to give other women hope.
In 2015 Michell was named woman of the year by the Montreal Council of Women.
Michell's son said she was found unconscious by a neighbour on Sunday night in her Montreal home.
An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.
She was 63.
Latest Montreal News
- Bill 21 court challenge: lawyers argue it creates problems, solves nothing
- Crucifix removed from iconic location in National Assembly
- Desjardins theft: thousands demand new SINs as federal committee plans meeting
- June Michell, co-founder of Women Aware, has died
- Search crews find body of man who drowned in Vaudreuil-Dorion