

Caroline Van Vlaardingen, CTV Montreal





The co-founder of an organization dedicated to helping women survive domestic violence has died.

June Michell helped create 'Women Aware' after she received help getting out of an abusive relationship.

She said she wanted to give other women hope.

In 2015 Michell was named woman of the year by the Montreal Council of Women.

Michell's son said she was found unconscious by a neighbour on Sunday night in her Montreal home.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.

She was 63.