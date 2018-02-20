

CTV Montreal





The trial for a man accused of criminal negligence after his dog mauled a seven-year-old girl is now in the hands of a judge.

Karim Jean-Gilles is charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and many more charges stemming from the September 2015 attack in a Brossard park.

Crown prosecutor Claudie Gilbert called a dozen witnesses who described the attack that punctured Vanessa Biron's skull and caused permanent damage to her face and hand.

Biron had just arrived in the park when two dogs, described by witnesses as being pit bulls, ran up to her. One of them bit her head and tried to drag her away.

Witnesses described how Jean-Gilles was able to drag the dog off Vanessa, then took his pit bulls home and changed clothes.

Jean-Gilles's mother, Hyacinth Parker, was walking the dogs prior to the attack. In October she was found guilty of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and sentenced to three years of probation, 240 hours of community service, and ordered to donate $2,000 to Ste. Justine Hospital.

The Crown's argument is that Jean-Gilles was negligent because he knew his mother was not able to control the pit bulls.

Jean-Gilles represented himself in court and did not question any of the Crown's witnesses and did not call any witnesses.

In his defence Jean-Gilles said he never wanted anything bad to happen, and said he did not know if the dogs were provoked because he was not in the park at the time of the attack.

The judge is expected to deliver his verdict on Thursday.

Jean-Gilles faces up to ten years in prison if found guilty.