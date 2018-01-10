Judge to give closing arguments to Lac-Megantic criminal-negligence trial
FILE - Former Montreal Maine and Atlantic Railway Ltd. employees Tom Harding, right, Jean Demaitre, centre, and Richard Labrie are escorted by police to appear in court in Lac-Megantic, Que., on Tuesday, May 13, 2014. They have pleaded not guilty. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 7:08AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 10, 2018 7:09AM EST
The judge at the Lac-Megantic criminal-negligence trial is to give his instructions to the jury Wednesday.
Defence lawyers wrapped up their closing arguments Tuesday.
Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre are charged with criminal negligence in the disaster that killed 47 people in July 2013 when a runaway train carrying crude derailed in Lac-Megantic and exploded.
They have pleaded not guilty.
Harding was the train's engineer, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.
The jurors will be sequestered once Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaetan Dumas has given them their instructions.
Latest Montreal News
- Judge to give closing arguments to Lac-Megantic criminal-negligence trial
- Flu cases spike Canada-wide, but peak could be weeks off: experts
- Montreal designer creates fashion out of dollar store finds
- Quebec scales way back on photo radar speeding tickets
- $30,000 in paintings stolen from St-Denis gallery