The Quebec Superior Court has decided that Muslim women will be able to wear face coverings and receive city services.

The decision was made on Thursday, just days before Bill 62 is to come into effect.

The judge said the ban violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Justice Marc-Andre Blanchard specifically cited Section 10 of the legislation, saying it violated the charter’s principles for freedom of conscience and religion.

He said that the harm to Muslim women would be irrepairable.

Reaction from the Muslim community was positive.

“I was really pleased that at least the women who wear the niqab will not feel guilty that they’re breaking the law of Canada,” said Shaheen Ashraf of the Canadian Muslim Council. “ They’re going to be at ease because that’s their belief system.”

It’s the second time where that specific portion of the law has been suspended.

Back in December, the Quebec Superior Court told the province to come up with guidelines for how the ban would work in practice.

Those guidelines were released in May, to little fanfare.

The opposition leaders said the rules didn’t go far enough, while Muslims said they felt unfairly targeted by the new restrictions.

Other guidelines in the bill will still go into effect on July 1.