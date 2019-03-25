

A judge will determine on Monday how much time a Montreal Catholic priest will spend behind bars for sexually assaulting boys.

Brian Boucher, 57, pleaded guilty in January to sexually assaulting two boys at the St-John-Brebeuf parish in LaSalle.

Two weeks prior to that, Boucher was found guilty for sexually exploiting an altar boy at Our Lady of the Annunciation parish in Town of Mount Royal.

The Crown and defence both suggest an eight-year sentence for the former priest. The judge in this case is expected to hand down a sentence at noon.

Boucher worked in Senneville, LaSalle, Dorval, Town of Mount Royal, and Montreal between 1985 and 2015.

Police investigated him with the cooperation of the Montreal Archdiocese for nearly two years before he was arrested in March 2017.

The Montreal archdiocese said it had stripped Boucher of all his responsibilities during the trial.