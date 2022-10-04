Judge rules deer cull in Longueuil park can proceed as lawyer considers appeal

A Quebec Superior Court judge has rejected the argument of a group of animal rights advocates, ruling that the cull of about 60 deer in Longueuil’s Michel-Chartrand Park can go ahead as planned.

The city quickly announced on Tuesday it plans to proceed, and "will maintain its timetable for the operation to reduce the deer herd."

Longueuil had wanted to put down the deer this fall, maintaining there wasn’t enough food in the park to feed the growing population.

On Sept. 28, however, a lawyer representing Sauvetage Animal Rescue asked the court for an extension of the safeguard order that was issued earlier in the spring.

Anne-France Goldwater, who argued there was no need or urgency to kill the herd when there were other plans being proposed to save the deer, said Tuesday she was stunned by what she described as the court's "bad faith" decision.

As the deer were not posing a threat to the public, the judge could have continued to put the "slaughter" on hold, she told CTV News.

"He doesn't necessarily agree or disagree with the decision of the city, but he says they've established — because the deer are eating shrubs and saplings in the park — that it's more important for them to kill the deer now instead of waiting a few months for trial. Despite the public opposition and human outcry and despite the fact that the decision was made without any expert opinion or advice or consensus," she said.

"It was not made with the municipal councillors or the mayor herself. It was a decision made by one technician who kind of got fed up waiting."

The only thing that's buying her time at this point is a possible appeal to the Quebec Court of Appeal, but she said she is still examining the judge's decision. According to Goldwater, the city cannot proceed with the cull until the appeal window has closed.

Animal rights advocates have long argued the killing of the deer is unnecessary and other measures could be taken instead, including neutering the animals and transporting and releasing the ones cleared for travel to new locations.

'A LOT OF TEARS AND UPSET'

The ongoing fight to save the deer has been going on since 2020 and has resulted in protests and even police involvement after the former mayor of Longueuil received threats.

Cases like this, Goldwater said, can take an emotional toll on everyone.

"When you lose a case like this, it leads to a lot of tears and upset. Let's be clear about it. I can't be emotionless about this … Literally, the result of this decision is upwards of 100 deer, who are in fact semi-domesticated deer — deer who are going to come up to you and eat out of your hands — these deer are going to be slaughtered for no other sin but trusting humans."

The City of Longueuil’s complete plan has not yet been unveiled.

"The dates the park will be closed and other procedures that need to be carried out will be communicated to the public soon before hunting season begins," the city said in a news release.