Judge rules deer cull in Longueuil park can proceed

A Quebec Superior Court judge has rejected the argument of a group of animal rights advocates, ruling that the cull of 60 deer in Longueuil’s Michel-Chartrand Park can go ahead as planned.

The city quickly announced on Tuesday it plans to proceed, and "will maintain its timetable for the operation to reduce the deer herd."

Longueuil had wanted to put down the deer this fall, maintaining there wasn’t enough food in the park to feed the growing population.

On Sept. 28 however, a lawyer representing Sauvetage Animal Rescue asked the court for an extension of the safeguard order that was issued earlier in the spring.

Anne-France Goldwater argued there was no need or urgency to kill the herd when there were other plans being proposed to save the deer.

Goldwater confirmed the judgment on Tuesday and said she is looking at her "options to appeal."

She said killing the animals should be the last option and not the first.

The City of Longueuil’s complete plan has not yet been unveiled.

"The dates the park will be closed and other procedures that need to be carried out will be communicated to the public soon before hunting season begins," the city said in a news release.