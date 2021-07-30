MONTREAL -- A Montreal judge said she is not ready to make a ruling on a request to release a man accused of kidnapping his teenage sister.

Justice Joelle Roy cited the “unusual” nature of the case in withholding her decision and asked to hear more testimony from the alleged victim as well as her parents to get a fuller picture of the strange and violent incident.

The accused, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim, who is a minor, is among two other people charged in relation to the July 27 attack.

One of the other two men is also a brother of the alleged victim.

The two brothers face charges of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, assault, threats and mischief.

A third accused, whose relation to the teen girl is not known, is also facing charges of kidnapping and unlawful confinement.

During the first day of the bail hearing on Thursday, the Crown painted a picture of a controlling family, saying surveillance footage at a Kirkland, Que. restaurant showed two men going inside, confronting the 16-year-old girl, twisting her arm, breaking her glasses and cell phone and leading her through the kitchen and out the back door.

The footage showed two men leaving the scene with the teen girl.

Crown prosecutor Bruno Menard said that car ended up at one suspect's home, where the victim's brothers allegedly threatened to kill the victim if she went to police. Menard added that in the past, the victim had had her Wi-Fi cut off.

The bail hearing is expected to continue next week.

