MONTREAL -- A judge acquitted a veteran Montreal police officer of an alleged 2019 sexual assault of a woman he arrested downtown for public drunkenness in 2019, but in finding him not guilty she said he showed poor judgement.

Roger Frechette, 57, testified he only cared about the woman's safety and well-being when he watched her as she stood naked in her jail cell two years ago. The woman had been arrested earlier that night for public drunkeness.

When the woman sobered up in early morning, Frechette waited for her outside the police station and took her back to her hotel. He entered her room, claiming she wanted to talk.

But, Superior Court Justice Lori Weitzman said she didn't believe him.

"After 30 years on the force, he should have known there was was an ethical risk. He was hiding his true sexual motivation," the judge said Wednesday before acquittim him.

Frechette testified at trial it was the woman who made a pass at him in the hotel room, but the judge didn't believe him.

"He has no credibility, this is laughable," the judge said.

In giving her oral judgement, Weitzman said she acquitted the officer because the woman, too, had major credibility issues. She was drunk, and became violent during her arrest and she changed her version of events 10 days later, admitting she asked him if he wanted an affair or a one night stand.

The judge concluded she could not convict Frechette because she was left with reasonable doubt in the trial.

"I'm incapable of determining what happened in the hotel room. I have no doubt the [alleged victim] had a rough night, but it's not enough to conclude there was an assault," she ruled.

The veteran police officer declined to comment as he left the court.

Frechette is still expected to face the police ethics committee.