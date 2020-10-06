MONTREAL -- Joyce Echaquan's funeral will take place Tuesday afternoon at her home in the Atikamekw community of Manawan.

The mother of seven died on Sept. 28 at the Joliette hospital.

Echaquan is now known in Quebec - and elsewhere - as an Indigenous woman who endured degrading insults from hospital staff while she was in a hospital bed.

Echaquan filmed the scene and video of the insults circulated widely, leading to protests and a public inquiry.

On Saturday, a funeral ceremony was held in the chapel of the Saint-Félix-de-Valois funeral home.

On Tuesday, the church of Manawan in the Lanaudière region will welcome all those who come to say goodbye. She will be buried in the Atikamekw community cemetery.

Access to Manawan is restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2020.